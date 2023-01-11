ADVERTISEMENT

Yechury endorses alliance proposal with Congress and TIPRA in Tripura Assembly polls

January 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - AGARTALA

The CPI(M) general secretary also blasted the saffron party for adopting polarising tactics in the State as a trick to divert real issues

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a press meet in Agartala, on Jan. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury described the upcoming Assembly elections as very important ‘to save democracy’ in Tripura. He also said his party was working to forge a coalition with democratic and secular parties to oust the ruling BJP.

Mr. Yechury, who along with predecessor Prakash Karat attended a special one-day meeting of the CPI(M) Tripura State Committee yesterday, addressed a news conference here on Wednesday. He felt the need for a strong and viable Opposition alliance to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He alleged the incumbent BJP-IPFT coalition government had not fulfilled its promises in the past five years. Violence and crime had increased at an alarming proportion while attacks on Opposition supporters had become a daily occurrence.

The CPI(M) general secretary also blasted the saffron party for adopting polarising tactics in the State as a trick to divert real issues. It was very important to join hands with the secular parties for the larger interest of the people and protect democracy, he opined.

Without elaborating, he said discussions with some parties like the Congress and the TIPRA were underway to reach an electoral arrangement with them. In this respect, he said the failure of the alliance with the Congress in West Bengal would not be repeated in Tripura as the people of the State wanted a change in the government.

When asked about TIPRA’s contentious ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand, he said there would be a dialogue on the issue to get a solution within the ambit of the Constitution.

