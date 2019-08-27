Yatras in full swing, all major parties in Maharastra test ground reality

All four major political parties have kicked off their election campaigns well before the official announcement of the Assembly elections, despite no seat-sharing being announced yet. Each party is covering as much area as possible in an attempt to gauge the public mood and re-energise the local leadership, as well as exercise caution in case alliances do not materialise at the last moment, like it happened in 2014.

While leaders of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, and of the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are claiming they will contest the Assembly elections as part of their respective alliances, tours of these parties are focussing on Assembly segments, irrespective of whether it is held by the ally.

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was first to hit the streets with his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Jalgaon in North Maharashtra in mid-July. He was followed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who launched the BJP’s Mahajanadesh Yatra on August 1 from Vidarbha. The NCP was the third to join in with its Shiv Swarajya Yatra on August 6 in western Maharashtra and, on August 26 the Congress embarked on the first phase of the Maha Pardafash rallies from Amravati in Vidarbha.

“The BJP and Sena, high on the victory they achieved in the Lok Sabha elections, want to strengthen their base to increase the victory margin. The Congress and NCP, facing an exodus, want to send a message that they are not finished, and are ready for a fight,” said Abhay Deshpande, a senior journalist and political commentator.

According to Mr. Deshpande, following the exodus from the Opposition, these parties need to present a brave face in front of their workers. “For a political party, such yatras give a reality check, connect with the people and bring out new leaders at the local level. At a time when many sitting MLAs are switching to the BJP and Sena, these yatras give visibility to another set of leaders,” he said.

Last week, at a meeting held in Delhi, senior Congress leaders from the State discussed an alliance with the NCP and, according to sources, a concern over the execution of the alliance was expressed. “There has been no meeting between Congress-NCP leaders to discuss seat-sharing for over 24 days now. I won’t be surprised if 2014 is repeated,” said a Congress leader.

According to sources in the saffron parties, contesting elections as an alliance is bound to create unrest in the ranks as many will be denied party tickets. “Travelling through constituencies held by an ally also throws light on the fact that a repeat of 2014, when alliances broke abruptly, cannot be ruled out,” said Mr. Deshpande.