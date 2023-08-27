ADVERTISEMENT

Yatra in Nuh not allowed, offer prayers at neighbouring temples: Haryana CM Manohar Lal

August 27, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Mr. Lal said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and it was decided by the administration and the police that people should offer prayers at the temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding a procession

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo taken when miscreants threw stones at a ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’, in Nuh on July 31, 2023. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid growing tension in Nuh over the proposed Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the people should offer holy water and prayers at Shiv temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any procession in view of the communal clashes in the district a month ago.

Speaking on the sidelines of “Rahagiri” programme to promote non-motorised transport in Panchkula, Mr. Lal said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and it was decided by the administration and the police that people should offer prayers at the temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding a procession.

“The people should offer prayers wherever they are. The procession is not allowed. Keeping in view the faith of the devotees, since it is the last Monday of Shravan month, they can offer holy water at the nearby temples,” said Mr. Lal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His statement came amid tension over the announcement of Sarv Hindu Samaj and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold a religious procession in Nuh on August 28, and the Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday reiterating that the permission for the same was not allowed.

The president of 52 “pals” (community organisations) Arun Jeldar had in press conference in Delhi on Saturday said the organisers were ready to discuss the size and form of the procession with the administration. The VHP leaders had added saying that only local Hindus would be part of the procession and those from outside Nuh were not invited for it.

The Nuh administration has suspended internet services and bulk SMSes, imposed prohibitory orders and declared holiday for schools and banks on August 28 as a preventive measure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / India / riots

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US