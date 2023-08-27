Yatra in Nuh not allowed, offers prayers at neighbouring temples: Haryana CM Manohar Lal

August 27, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Amid growing tension in Nuh over the proposed Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the people should offer holy water and prayers at Shiv temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any procession in view of the communal clashes in the district a month ago.

Speaking on the sidelines of “Rahagiri” programme to promote non-motorised transport in Panchkula, Mr. Lal said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and it was decided by the administration and the police that people should offer prayers at the temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding a procession.

“The people should offer prayers wherever they are. The procession is not allowed. Keeping in view the faith of the devotees, since it is the last Monday of Shravan month, they can offer holy water at the nearby temples,” said Mr. Lal.

His statement came amid tension over the announcement of Sarv Hindu Samaj and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold a religious procession in Nuh on August 28, and the Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday reiterating that the permission for the same was not allowed.

The president of 52 “pals” (community organisations) Arun Jeldar had in press conference in Delhi on Saturday said the organisers were ready to discuss the size and form of the procession with the administration. The VHP leaders had added saying that only local Hindus would be part of the procession and those from outside Nuh were not invited for it.

The Nuh administration has suspended internet services and bulk SMSes, imposed prohibitory orders and declared holiday for schools and banks on August 28 as a preventive measure.