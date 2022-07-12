Constitution facing many threats under current regime in India, says Yashwant Sinha

The Opposition’s candidate for the post of President of India says that the election comes during troubled times

Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition’s candidate for the post of President of India, on Tuesday said that the election comes at a time of highly troubled conditions. Never before, not even during the Emergency in the mid-1970s, did the Republic face so many threats to the Constitution, Mr. Sinha said.

“The economy is badly mismanaged, creating unprecedented price rise and unemployment. Our democracy is in grave danger. Every institution of democratic governance is being subverted by the ruling party and its government. The ED, the CBI, the Income Tax department and even the Governor’s office are being misused to target Opposition leaders, to engineer defections in Opposition parties and to topple Opposition-run State governments. To win elections, the ruling party has embarked on an evil design to communally polarise India’s multi-faith society. This will have perilous consequences not only for social peace but also for the nation’s unity and integrity,” he said.

Mr. Sinha met Congress MLAs, led by Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, seeking their support.

“I have great personal regard for Smt. Droupadi Murmu. However, I have repeatedly stressed that this election is not about identities, it’s about ideologies. It is about commitments to the Constitution. I have pledged — and I shall repeat it again — that I shall be answerable to the Constitution, and to the Constitution alone. In particular, I shall immediately stop the government from misusing the ED, CBI, IT department and other agencies against the Opposition. I will also not hesitate to restrain the Opposition if they violate the values and norms of the Constitution,” he said.