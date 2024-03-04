Yadavs in U.P. have broken the chains of vote bank politics: Madhya Pradesh CM

March 04, 2024 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - Lucknow

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in Lucknow on Sunday said that the Yadav community had freed itself from the contractual system of vote bank politics practised by one particular family in Uttar Pradesh and is now fully behind the development vision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

‘‘It was believed that only one family was the contractor for the community and its vote, but I am happy that it has left that contractor system. Now the community has its own identity,” said Mr. Yadav, hinting at the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav. He was speaking at the Yadav Mahakhumbh.

The Madhya Pradesh CM who is making his second trip to U.P. within a month asked the Yadav community to join the BJP. He said the party gives due representation to every section of society. “I am among you today to discuss a few things. We have a great opportunity to take the path of development under the leadership of the Pime Minister. The BJP made someone from a poor family, someone from the Yadav family, the chief minister. There is no dearth of opportunities for anyone in the BJP,” said the MP CM. He said many are bothered by his visits to U.P., once again hinting at Akhilesh Yadav.

Influential group

“Even if someone has problems, I will come if you call,” he said. The Yadav community is an influential social group in U.P. constituting roughly seven percent of the state population and has a sizeable presence in at least 15 parliamentary seats. The community has remained the core support base of the Samajwadi Party (SP) founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav for more than three decades.

Mr. Yadav also visited the state BJP office in Lucknow and addressed party workers. “Your enthusiasm (party workers) is a clear indication that in the parliamentary elections, lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom on all the seats in Uttar Pradesh and the PM’s resolve to cross 400 seats will be fulfilled,” he said.