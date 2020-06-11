Yadav Singh, 35 others chargesheeted

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed three chargesheets against Yadav Singh, former chief engineer of the Noida Authority, and 35 others for allegedly causing loss to the exchequer by allotment of work contracts to an ineligible company.
Among those arraigned are Javed Ahmed, proprietor of Gul Engineers, senior project engineer Vedpal, project engineers Ramendra and Vimal Kumar, assistant project engineers D.R. Arya, J.P. Singh and S.K. Agarwal, besides finance controllers K.P. Singh and A.C. Singh, said a CBI official.
It is alleged that Gul Engineers was not eligible for the contract as per the tender conditions, as it did not have the requisite work experience. Members of the tender committee allegedly did not prepare the justification of the rate after proper verification of the prevailing market rate.
