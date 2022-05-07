Written test for constable recruitment in HP cancelled after reports of paper leak, SIT formed

Amid reports of a question paper leak, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday cancelled the written test conducted in March to recruit police constables and constituted an SIT to probe the matter.

Headed by DIG Madhu Sudan, the Special Investigation Team will probe the paper leak and the recruitment process, he said while asserting that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. An FIR was registered in Kangra district in this regard. The written test for the recruitment of 1,700 constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police force was conducted on March 27 after the fitness test of the applicants. The chief minister said the written test will be rescheduled for later this month.