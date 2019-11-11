Writing judgments part of judge’s business: CJI

A day after the verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said writing judgments was part of the business of a judge and that the justice delivery system was not about liking judgments.

He was speaking at a function in Guwahati to release the Assamese version of the book “Courts of India: Past to Present” published by the SC. Three other judges of the apex court attended the function.

“This perhaps is my last public function. I don’t think I will miss it. I never liked talking in public. On the third of this month, there was a book release at the Indian International Centre where I spoke to my heart’s content,” Mr. Gogoi said.

At that event, he had said that Assam’s exercise to update the National Register of Citizens was a much-needed “base document for the future”. He had also hit out at the “armchair commentators” who “seek to present a highly distorted picture” even as they are “far removed from ground realities”.

At the book launch event, however, Mr. Gogoi said he would not be commenting on any contentious issues.

“You don’t contribute to justice delivery system by liking judgments. Writing judgments is part of the business of a judge,” he said.

An Assam government spokesperson said the CJI, set to retire on November 17, had gone to his newly constructed house in the city before attending the event to launch the book.