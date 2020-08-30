Other States

Watch | World’s highest rail bridge being built in J&K

The Hindu Net Desk 30 August 2020 14:00 IST
Updated: 30 August 2020 14:16 IST

A video on the 1.3 km-long railway bridge that is being built across the Chenab river

The world’s highest railway bridge is being built in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a 1.3 km-long bridge that is being built across the Chenab river. It is being constructed at a height of 359 metres from the riverbed. It will be at a height 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. And at five times the height of the Qutab Minar in Delhi.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Economy National Videos Multimedia Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
economy (general)
construction and property
civic infrastructure
public works & infrastructure