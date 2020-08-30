Other States
Watch | World’s highest rail bridge being built in J&K
A video on the 1.3 km-long railway bridge that is being built across the Chenab river
The world’s highest railway bridge is being built in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a 1.3 km-long bridge that is being built across the Chenab river. It is being constructed at a height of 359 metres from the riverbed. It will be at a height 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. And at five times the height of the Qutab Minar in Delhi.
