World Bank announces $100 million as loan for Odisha

March 31, 2023 05:36 am | Updated March 30, 2023 11:20 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The World Bank has announced a loan of $100 million for Odisha, to help the State strengthen its early forecasting systems for improved response to disasters; and enhance its social protection coverage for poor and vulnerable households, through digital platforms.

The loan has been approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, based on the technical assessment, which paints a disturbing picture about Odisha’s achievement in alleviating poverty among tribals.

In a statement issued, the World Bank said the coastal State was vulnerable to natural disasters, with cyclones hitting the State every 15 months on an average, while its 480 km coastline was also exposed to tsunami risk.

“The Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth Program (OSCRGP) will help reduce losses caused by natural disasters through a multi-hazard digital warning system and strengthen the State’s data collection efforts for better resilience planning,” it said.

The world’s leading lending agency said the programme would also increase social protection coverage through a cash transfer programme, with coastal and underserved communities receiving assistance through online delivery platforms (Mo Sewa Kendras).

3-year grace period

The $100 million loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) uses the Programme-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument that links disbursement of funds directly to the achievement of specific programme results, said the World Bank, adding that the programme had a maturity of 12.5 years with a grace period of three years.

Stating that nearly one in three persons in the State was poor, and poverty reduction had been uneven across groups and regions, the WB’s technical report says, “poverty reduction among the Scheduled Tribes (ST) has been much slower than other groups. As a result, poverty is concentrated in the south and west where a relatively large share of the ST population resides. The poverty rate of 63% among STs in Odisha is the highest in the country.”

“While Odisha has made remarkable progress in tackling infant mortality at 44 deaths per 1,000 live births, the State’s infant mortality rate (IMR) continues to be among the highest in the country. Malnutrition, as reflected in rates of stunting, remains below the national average, but is high for the bottom 40% of the households,” says the technical report.

The WB pointed out that multiple cash-transfer programmes operated without an overarching policy or administrative co-ordination resulting in the duplication of administrative roles and costs.

“Schemes are characterised by fragmented beneficiary registers and poor linkages between beneficiary identification systems. In many instances, incomplete linkages to payment systems rules out the possibility of making direct transfers to beneficiaries,” it said.

