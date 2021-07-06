Working to ensure schemes reach all constituencies: U.P. CM Adityanath

Lucknow

06 July 2021 07:58 IST

The CM lays foundation stone of 79 projects at Murari Inter College, Sahjanwa, in Gorakhpur district at a total cost of ₹20,366.20 lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, July 5,2021, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in his home district Gorakhpur and said the government is working to ensure that development schemes reach every assembly constituency without any discrimination.

According to a government statement, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 79 projects at Murari Inter College, Sahjanwa, in Gorakhpur district at a total cost of ₹20,366.20 lakh.

Six projects costing ₹778.01 lakh were inaugurated and the foundation stone of 73 projects with corpus ₹19,588.19 lakh laid. These projects in the assembly constituencies of Sahjanwa, Khajni, Bansgaon and Chillupar.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated 10 flood-control and drainage projects costing₹145.16 crore in Gorakhpur division in presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh.

Among these, five are in Gorakhpur district, four in Maharajganj district and one in Deoria district.

The CM also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 45 development projects costing ₹21207.11 lakh for the rural areas of Gorakhpur and Chauri-Chaura Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Addressing the programme in Sahjanwa, he said the State government is working to extend the benefits of development schemes to every district, assembly constituency and block without any discrimination.

Construction of AIIMS at Gorakhpur has been completed and it would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, Adityanath said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat applauded Adityanath for his works.

The State is progressing very fast in the field of flood relief, water conservation, drinking water, irrigation. Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to have a unified Ministry of Jal Shakti," he said, adding the maximum budget of ₹10,400 crore has been given to UP by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

Additional funds will also be made available if required, Mr. Shekhawat added.