‘Workers who jumped quarantine not our staff’

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that 17 workers who had jumped quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a week ago are not its employees but contractual vigilance staff.
An FIR had been registered against the 17 persons at the instance of the medical officer at the Primary Health Centre in Bhangrola. The workers were found positive for COVID-19, but many of them had left for their native places in Rajasthan and Haryana even before the test results came.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Hitesh Yadav said they were traced after the employer provided their address and were directed to be in home isolation. Mr. Yadav claimed they were tested before joining duty.
The company, in a press statement, said: “The people in question are not Maruti Suzuki employees. They are outsourced / contractual vigilance staff deputed with Maruti Suzuki. The company is following all the government guidelines and directives and will extend all assistance and cooperation wherever required.”
