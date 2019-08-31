Workers remain loyal, asserts Pawar

With the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) threatening to implode as the Assembly polls inch closer, party president Sharad Pawar said on Friday that the leaders who were deserting the party had seen personal growth within the NCP. Mr. Pawar said that while the rank and file remained loyal, it was their leaders who were deserting the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district, the usually imperturbable Mr. Pawar lost his calm when a television journalist questioned him about his relatives — NCP stalwart Dr. Padamsinha Patil, one of Mr. Pawar’s closest confidantes, and his son, Ranajagjitsinha, the MLA from Osmanabad — who are allegedly on their way out of the party.

Dr. Patil is the brother-in-law of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is Mr. Pawar’s nephew.

Responding to questions on the exodus of NCP leaders defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, Mr. Pawar said, “For the past 10-15 years the personal growth and development of these leaders has taken place within this very party. Now, perhaps they want more development and the BJP and Sena may have shown them some path to fulfil it. However, what exactly this ‘development’ is and what is its nature, I have no clue.”

When a reporter then said not only leaders, but relatives like Dr. Patil, too, were on their way out, the NCP chief flared up. “What is the connection between politics and relatives… this is a highly improper question… why are you bringing up the subject of relatives?” said an incensed Mr. Pawar, demanding that the journalist apologise, and even threatening to walk away from the press conference.

A visibly upset Mr. Pawar refused to let the reporter explain himself, remarking to others present that “those who lack civility should not be called for the press meeting.” “You either call him (the journalist who asked him the question) or you call me,” the NCP chief said, refusing to take queries and urging the reporter to leave the conference.

After much persuasion from other journalists, Mr. Pawar was pacified and gave his reactions on other issues.

Meanwhile, in an indication that he may be switching to the BJP, Ranajagjitsinha Patil has called for an open meeting of his followers in Osmanabad on August 31. In a lengthy Facebook post, the Osmanabad MLA called for a “family discussion” with his supporters “in view of the changing ecological and political conditions in the district,” citing the need to take a decision on the completion of irrigation projects and the creation of employment guarantee schemes.

According to observers, the reason for Mr. Patil wishing to switch parties is purely economic as his business concerns are in the doldrums. “The Terna cooperative sugar factory in Osmanabad controlled by the Patil family has incurred losses that run into several hundred crores. The NCP MLA is expecting some form of bailout if he joins hands with the BJP. The latter, on the other hand, will gain a firm toehold in Osmanabad and try to secure control of other local institutions over which the Patils have great influence,” a local observer said.

It is believed that Mr. Patil will join the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah in Solapur district on Sunday.