Worker cycling to his home in Bihar dies in U.P.

A migrant worker who was cycling back to his native place in Bihar from Delhi died on the way in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, an official said on Saturday. Identified as Dharamvir, he was going along with six people. Shahjahanpur medical college principal said Dharamvir was brought dead. His sample was collected and it tested negative for COVID-19, said the circle officer. Mohammad Faisal, who conducted the autopsy, said he had a lung disease and died due to “an aggression” of it.

