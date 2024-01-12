Work on India’s first Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre initiated

January 12, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

India’s first Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre is coming up on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on January 12 laid the foundation of this centre at Azara on the western edge of Guwahati along with that of the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH).

He also dedicated to the nation two projects that are a first for the northeast — a dedicated Panchakarma block at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Guwahati and a modern pharmacology and biochemistry lab for Ayush.

“The traditional system of medicine has been revamped under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to add strength to the healthcare delivery system in the country,” Mr. Sonowal said.

He said it was important to incorporate in the modern medical practice centuries-old healing systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, and Sowa Rigpa because of their proven results.

“This is going to result in a powerful integrated medicine which will heal both physical ailments and provide avenues for mental well-being. The new Panchakarma block as well as the state-of-the-art laboratories for Ayush are steps that will enable the Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region,” he said.

The RRIH campus, to be built on an area of 18,610 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹53.89 crore, is scheduled to be completed by 2026. It will offer 50 beds for patients and outpatient services with specialty clinics.

“Apart from offering Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy treatments, the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre will sport an herbal garden,” Mr. Sonowal said.

