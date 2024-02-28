ADVERTISEMENT

Work for prosperous and developed India: President Murmu to students

February 28, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - Ranchi

President Murmu was addressing the third convocation of Central University Jharkhand (CUJ) in Ranchi

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu being received by Governor of Jharkhand C.P. Radhakrishnan upon her arrival in Ranchi, on February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on February 28 urged students to work for a prosperous and developed India.

She was addressing the third convocation of Central University Jharkhand (CUJ) in Ranchi.

"India is one of the youngest countries in the world where 55% population is below 25 years. India is the fifth largest economy in the world, and it is going to be third largest by 2030. As you know we have set a target to make India a developed country by 2047, so, there is a golden opportunity for students, and we have to make use of the situation accordingly," she said.

Ms. Murmu urged students to take a pledge that in whatever field they work, they will work for a developed India.

Chief Minister Champai Soren and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan also attended the convocation.

Congratulating the students, Soren said his government was working to encourage students for research and innovation.

"The government is also working for imparting quality education," he said.

Radhakrishnan said the responsibility of students is not only to build their careers but also to contribute to the betterment of society.

