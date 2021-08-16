Won’t tolerate any aggression from Pak., says Amarinder Singh

47 Pakistani terrorist modules and 347 modules of gangsters busted: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday vowed to protect the State against the “nefarious designs” of Pakistan and said “we want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory”.

Any threat to Punjab will mean danger to entire India, he said.

Addressing the people of Punjab after unfurling the Tricolour here on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day, Capt. Singh also pledged to continue fighting with the farmers for the repeal of the Centre’s farm laws.

Calling for extreme vigil against Pakistan, he said, “We want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory. We will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous.”

On the use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab, Capt. Singh warned that Pakistan will not let go of any opportunity to take advantage of any of the State’s vulnerabilities.

Stressing the need to ensure peace in the State to promote the development of industry and the progress of its people, he said his government will not tolerate any threat, including those from gangsters and terrorists. “We will deal with them squarely,” he said, adding “any threat to Punjab will be a danger to our entire nation”.

Capt. Singh said since his government took charge, 47 Pakistani terrorist modules and 347 modules of gangsters have been busted. Some key gangsters have been deported from Armenia, the UAE and other countries while more are awaiting deportation.

In his address, the Chief Minister also spoke about the legal efforts made by his government to get the sacrilege cases back from the Central Bureau of Investigation. Since taking over the cases from the CBI, the Punjab police has filed chargesheets in four of these cases against 23 people, 15 police personnel have been suspended, 10 people have been arrested and 10 challans presented, he said.

Farm laws

Later, during an informal interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of the Independence Day function, Capt. Singh expressed concern about the continuing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agricultural laws. He said he raised the issue recently in his meetings with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.