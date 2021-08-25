Won’t take action against Rane in FIR till Sept. 17, Maharashtra govt tells HC

Mumbai

25 August 2021 16:49 IST

FIR was registered at Nashik for making ‘slap’ remark against CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that no coercive action would be taken till September 17 against Union Minister Narayan Rane in the FIR registered at Nashik for making a ‘slap’ remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Rane moved a division bench of justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar to quash the FIR registered at the Nashik cyber police station on Tuesday and sought no coercive action against him.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Mr. Rane, told the court that there were multiple FIRs against him, and he would amend the petition with all the details.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, representing the government, said no action would be taken against him in the Nashik FIR till September 17.

Falsely implicated: Rane

Mr. Rane, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in the petition filed through advocate Aniket Nikam has urged that he is innocent and falsely implicated in this crime. The plea mentions, “The investigation in the said crime is completed and nothing remains to be investigated. Crimes at various police stations against Mr. Rane for the same series of transactions is nothing but causing harassment and multiplicity of litigation.”

He has been charged with sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting to be committed-if not committed) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, while addressing a ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ of the BJP in Raigad district, Mr. Rane said Mr. Thackeray forgot the year of Independence during his August 15 address to people and had he been present at the spot, he would have slapped the Chief Minister. Soon thereafter, clashes broke out all over the State and Shiv Sena supporters protested in Solapur, where they blackened Mr. Rane’s photo, garlanded it with chappals and hit it with footwear.