Won’t spare those heldfor Tikri rape, says Vij

10 May 2021 23:19 IST

The woman died in a Jhajjar hospital

A day after the police booked six people in connection with the alleged rape of a West Bengal woman who had come to join the farmers’ stir at Delhi’s Tikri border, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the culprits won’t be spared.

The 25-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by two men who had come to the protest site with her from West Bengal last month. She had died on April 30 after she was admitted to a Jhajjar hospital following COVID-like symptoms.

The police have booked six people, including the two prime accused, in the case following a complaint from the woman’s father.

Mr. Vij told reporters in Ambala that the culprits won’t be spared. “Action as per law will be taken against those found involved in the case,” he said.

The woman’s father said his daughter told him to ensure that the key accused are punished. The complainant alleged his daughter was also molested on the train.