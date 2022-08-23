Won’t resign despite no-confidence motion: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha

Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that the motion was based on “false” charges against him and brought without taking care of “legislative rules”.

PTI Patna
August 23, 2022 17:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

A day ahead of Bihar Assembly’s special session wherein the new government will prove its majority, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on August 23 asserted that he will not resign despite a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Bihar and the evolution of Mandal politics

Mr. Sinha, a BJP leader, claimed that the motion was based on “false” charges against him, and brought without taking care of “legislative rules”.

“In the no-confidence motion, which seems to have cared little for rules (‘ sansadiya niyam’), I have been accused of partisanship (‘ pakshapat’) and a dictatorial attitude (‘ tanashahi’). Both allegations are blatantly false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self respect,” he told reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prashant Kishor launches online poll on Nitish Kumar-led new Bihar government

The Speaker, however, did not comment further when asked what was going to be his party’s stance on Wednesday, with the numbers in the House clearly stacked against the BJP.

“I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office. My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with rules,” Mr. Sinha added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bihar

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app