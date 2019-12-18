Other States

Won’t implement NRC in Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaking to the media in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaking to the media in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Biju Janata Dal does not support NRC, he says and appeals to people to let peace prevail and not to indulge in rumour-mongering.

Breaking his silence on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the CAA had nothing to do with Indian citizens and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) did not support the NRC.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the State to let peace prevail and not to indulge in rumour-mongering.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens. It only deals with foreigners. The Biju Janata Dal MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, have made it clear that we do not support the NRC. I would appeal to our citizens to let peace prevail and not to indulge in rumour-mongering,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Hundreds of Muslims had staged a peaceful protest against the CAA and the NRC in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and urged Mr. Patnaik to clarify his government’s stand on the issue. The protesters demanded that both the CAA and the NRC should not be implemented in Odisha.

A delegation of Muslims, which met the Chief Minister on December 13, had claimed that Mr. Patnaik had assured them that there was no need to panic over the CAA or the NRC.

