Won’t allow govt madrasas to be closed: teachers’ body

14 October 2020 17:03 IST

The Assam Madrasa Teachers’ Association has said it would not let the State-run madrasas or Islamic educational institutions to be shut down. It advised the Sarbananda Sonowal government to focus on providing quality learning instead.

A few days ago, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would close down all the madrasas as “religious teachings cannot be carried out with government funds in a secular country”.

Earlier this month, the government set in motion a process of transferring 148 contractual teachers from some madrasas to schools under general secondary education.

“We will not allow the madrasas to be victims of divisive, religious politics. The government should focus on development of such institutions and reverse the decision to close down the madrasas or face a stir,” said association president Rajab Ali.

The association asked the government to restore the Directorate of Madrasa Education that was merged with the Directorate of Secondary Education three years ago.

The association said there were 1,002 madrasas in the State, out of which 801 were run by the government. These institutions have a total of some 15,000 teachers.

Dr. Sarma had said that all State-run madrasas will be converted into regular schools or in certain cases, teachers will be transferred to State-run schools and the madrasas shut down. He also said that a notification in this regard would be issued in November.