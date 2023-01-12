Women’s group calls for scrapping of Section 197 of CrPC along with AFSPA

January 12, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - GUWAHATI

A women’s group on Wednesday demanded the repeal of Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) along with the “draconian” Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of 1958.

The demand of Women in Governance Network or WinG India follows an order of the Gauhati High Court to the Centre to compensate the families of two eastern Assam youths who were killed by the security forces six years ago after being branded as extremists.

According to the WinG, Section 197 has not been as much in focus as the AFSPA, which is said to give soldiers deployed for internal conflicts “license to kill”. The Section 197 of Cr.PC says: “No court shall take cognisance of any offence alleged to have been committed by any member of the armed forces of the Union while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty, except with the previous sanction of the Central government.”

Members of the women’s group said the requirement of sanction for prosecution under Section 197 should be abolished in cases of custodial violence and other human rights violations and “unjust laws” such as the AFSPA must not come in the way of the registration of all cases, even when the perpetrators are from the Army, paramilitary or other security forces.

Advocates Malavika Das and Monjyoti Smith, who are also WinG members, said there are many examples of youths in Northeast India being killed in the name of counter-insurgency operations because of certain laws that give immunity to the armed forces personnel.

Two such examples were the killing of 16-year-old Deep Moran and 27-year-old Anupam Moran by Assam Rifles personnel in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on December 14, 2016. They were taken to Arunachal Pradesh on the pretext of sightseeing but ended up being shot as alleged members of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

“After five years of litigation, the mothers of the two youths saw the light of justice when the Gauhati High Court, on December 22, 2022, directed the Centre to pay ₹4 lakh each as compensation to their families within a month,” Ms Das said.

“The incident once again exposed how feeble and fake the encounter stories are. It was argued during the litigation that the provisions of the AFSPA violated Article 21 and Article 22 of the Constitution of India,” she said, adding that the Army Act of 1950 needs to be abolished too.