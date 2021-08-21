Women weavers herald hope for Bengal’s unique Madur mat

Gauri Rani Jana and Gauri Bala Das have been honoured with the national crafts award

Two women from Sabang in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinpur district have been given the National Handicraft Award in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the development of crafts.

The announcement of national crafts awards for Gauri Rani Jana and Gauri Bala Das was made this Independence Day for their skills in making Madur floor mats that are unique to West Bengal. An intrinsic part of the Bengali lifestyle, Madur mats are made of natural fibres.

Madhurkathi was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Geographical Indication Registry in April 2018. Madurkathi is a rhizome-based plant (Cyperus tegetum or Cyperus pangorei) found abundantly in the alluvial tracts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

Speaking to The Hindu, both Ms. Jana and Ms. Das said that about 80% to 90% of the entire workforce engaged in this traditional craft were women.

“Women are faster weavers and since they stay at home, they have more time. Moreover, it’s a tradition of the region, where every household has people taking up the craft. Men usually help us with designs,” Ms. Das said. The 62-year-old resident of Sarta village in Sabang said that the price of a Madur mat can range from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh.

Ms. Jana and Ms. Das are both expert weavers of the ‘Masland’ a fine quality Madur mat, which takes weeks to weave. During the 18th century, Masland mats flourished under royal patronage. In 1744, Nawab Alibardi Khan issued a charter to land-owning jagirdars in this regard, and as a result, it was obligatory to supply Masland mats for use in the Collectorate.

Ms. Jana said that though she lives in Debra, she has a small set-up in Sabang, where Madur mats are manufactured. “I started weaving at a very early age. Now there are about 60 women working in my workshop. The design and the quality of material used determine the price of the Madur,” she said.

Other than Sabang, there are 11 blocks in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, where Madur making is practised.

For the past two years, the COVID-19-induced lockdown has impacted Madur artists. Some, however, are selling their products using online platforms.

“Madur was a unique household tradition in West Bengal. The tradition of weaving fine Madur was slowly dying. Over the past few years, these workers have revived the tradition and found a market,” Ananya Bhattacharya, director, Banglanatakdot.com, a social enterprise working for sustainable development through revival of heritage, said.

Ms. Bhattacharya said that the national award to the women weavers of Madur is in recognition of their craft and also empowers women of the region. She also pointed out that it’s rare that two artists from the same craft are honoured in the same year.