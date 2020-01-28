Other States

Women teachers asked to get brides decked up in U.P., order revoked after row

Image for representational purposes only

Image for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Block Education Officer assigned 20 teachers for the programme under the Chief Minister’s Mass Wedding scheme to be conducted on Tuesday

A controversy broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district on Monday after women school teachers were ordered to help brides get decked up for an official mass wedding programme.

The order was revoked a few hours later and a probe was proposed against the Block Education Officer who passed it after the issue led to much outrage.

Block Education Officer of Naugarh in Siddharthnagar Dhruv Prasad on Monday issued an order assigning 20 women teachers to help brides get ready for the programme under the Chief Minister’s Mass Wedding scheme to be conducted on Tuesday. The one-page order lists the names of the 20 teachers and asks them to reach the venue on January 28 by 9 a.m.

Suryakant Tripathi, Basic Education Officer of the district, said the order was “cancelled with immediate effect” when it came to his notice. “This is wrong. Duty cannot be assigned in such a manner,” Mr. Tripathi told The Hindu.

Mr. Tripathi said it was normal to ask one or two teachers to offer “assistance” at social functions for a couple of hours but keeping them engaged for the entire day would hamper the learning process.

“[If they are assigned the duty] they won’t go to school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The school and the learning will get affected. If any social event is held here, they can send one teacher from a nearby school for a few hours to add to the participation as well as assist them,” said Mr. Tripathi.

“Consider the said order ineffective,” said Mr. Tripathi in his revocation order.

Siddharthnagar is located in Purvanchal along the Indo-Nepal border.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 8:39:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/women-teachers-asked-to-get-brides-decked-up-in-up-order-revoked-after-row/article30672129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY