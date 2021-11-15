Other States

Women scribes arrested for inflammatory posts on Tripura communal violence get bail

Representational image.  

Two women journalists, who were arrested over their social media posts on the recent communal incidents in Tripura, were on November 15 ordered to be released on bail by a Magistrate’s Court.

Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, journalists with HW News Network, were named in an FIR at Fatikroy Police Station in Tripura on November 14 on a complaint filed by a VHP supporter.

Judicial Magistrate Shubhra Nath granted bail to them after they were produced before the court.

The two journalists were detained in Assam’s Karimganj on November 14 and were brought to Tripura on transit remand for production before the Magistrate’s Court in Udaipur, around 50 km from State capital Agartala.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 5:28:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/women-scribes-arrested-for-inflammatory-posts-on-tripura-communal-violence-get-bail/article37501267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY