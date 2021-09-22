Women safety: Uddhav, Koshyari in letter war

Convene Parliament to discuss issue, CM advises Governor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, advising him to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to call for a special session of Parliament on women’s safety in the country.

Mr. Thackeray was replying to Mr. Koshyari’s letter supporting opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) demand to call for a special session on women’s safety in the State in the wake of Saki Naka rape case in Mumbai. Mr. Thackeray in a detailed letter to the Governor listed out cases of atrocities against women in States like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat.

“You expressed worry regarding women’s safety after Saki Naka incident. We too are worried. But the topic is not limited to Saki Naka. It is nationwide. All the victim women are looking at you with great hope. Therefore, kindly demand a four-day long special session of the Parliament to voice against atrocities on women across the country by writing to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah. Saki Naka incident will also be discussed there,” said Mr. Thackeray in his letter.

He added that such incidents bring shame to State, country and entire society. “While the State government is taking strict actions, these issues must be discussed at the national level,” he said.

Prior to his advise, the Chief Minister questioned Mr. Koshyari’s action of writing to him and asking him to convene a special session of the State legislature.

“At a time where government is doing its work (post-Saki Naka incident) by taking necessary steps, your notice to discuss the issue will create a new argument. Governor joining the chorus with anti-government elements will harm the parliamentary democratic process,” he said.

A delegation of the BJP had visited Mr Koshyari in the wake of Saki Naka rape incident, claiming the law and order situation has been deteriorated in the State with increase in crime against women.

The delegation had demanded a special session of the State legislative Assembly to discuss the issue. Following this, Mr Koshyari wrote to Mr. Thackeray conveying the same.

‘Immediate action’

Mr Thackeray in his letter highlighted the immediate measures taken by Mumbai police in arresting the accused. He also informed about the high-level meeting on law and order in the State as well as formation of Nirbhaya squads in every police station.

The CM reminded Mr. Koshyari of incidents of atrocities against girls and women in Delhi, Bihar Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and even highlighted the support extended to the accused, instead of victim, by respective police forces. “BJP does not seem to have noticed these incidents neither demand a special session in these States,” he said.