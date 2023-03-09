HamberMenu
Women legislators lead discussion in Maharashtra Assembly

The listed topics included farmers’ distress, the non-construction of a flyover in Mumbai, and the expansion of limits of a municipal corporation

March 09, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Maharashtra Assembly building in Mumbai. FIle Photo.

A view of the Maharashtra Assembly building in Mumbai. FIle Photo. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar listed the calling attention motions moved by women legislators.

The listed topics included farmers’ distress, the non-construction of a flyover in Mumbai, and the expansion of limits of a municipal corporation, among others.

Currently, senior BJP leader and State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha heads the Women and Child Welfare Department portfolio. Women leaders from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi expressed disappointment over the absence of women Ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet and demanded the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government induct at least one woman Minister in their Cabinet.

