HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women empowerment not just slogan but a movement in Odisha: Patnaik

CM Patnaik also pointed out that technology has created an opportunity to bridge the gender divide in society

March 04, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the cycle rally after distributing bi-cycle to women for use of community partners work in the urban initiative works in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the cycle rally after distributing bi-cycle to women for use of community partners work in the urban initiative works in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Highlighting the need for gender equality, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled the women and child welfare department mascot 'Kuni', besides launching a new policy 'Prarambh', which seeks to focus on children’s physical and mental health and education.

The CM, during a programme, noted that women empowerment was "not just a slogan in Odisha but a movement".

"Women in this State have created a special place for themselves, embarking on a journey to become entrepreneurs from just the members of self help groups," Mr. Patnaik said.

He also pointed out that technology has created an opportunity to bridge the gender divide in society.

"The rights of women are being protected, disparities in education, employment, workplace and society are being eliminated through application of innovation and technology," he said.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.