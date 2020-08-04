Women Congress MLAs tie rakhi on Gehlot

Jaisalmer

04 August 2020 02:31 IST

Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on the wrist of CM Ashok Gehlot. Minister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied rakhis on the wrist of the chief minister and offered him sweets. They also tied rakhis on other legislators staying in a hotel in Jaisalmer. They are expected to be here till the Assembly session begins on August 14.

