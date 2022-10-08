Women bag top three ranks in Odisha Civil Services-2020 exam

The names of at least 392 candidates were cleared for appointment to the Group A and B posts

The Hindu Bureau CUTTACK
October 08, 2022 02:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday cleared the names of at least 392 candidates for appointments to Group A and B posts of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS). The advertisement for the posts was made in 2020 and the preliminary examinations were held in 2021.

While the top three ranks were bagged by women, Tejaswini Behera, an SC candidate topped the list and was selected for the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) under the unreserved (UR) category. Subhankari Sudeshana Dash and Ananya Sristi Satapathy secured second and third ranks, respectively.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There were seven women candidates among the top ten rank-holders and out of the total, 148 were women. Among men, Debabrata Kar and Debabrata Moharana bagged fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. The personality tests for the OCS examination-2020 were held last month from September 19-30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Orissa
test/examination

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app