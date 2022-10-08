Women bag top three ranks in Odisha Civil Services-2020 exam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday cleared the names of at least 392 candidates for appointments to Group A and B posts of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS). The advertisement for the posts was made in 2020 and the preliminary examinations were held in 2021.

While the top three ranks were bagged by women, Tejaswini Behera, an SC candidate topped the list and was selected for the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) under the unreserved (UR) category. Subhankari Sudeshana Dash and Ananya Sristi Satapathy secured second and third ranks, respectively.

There were seven women candidates among the top ten rank-holders and out of the total, 148 were women. Among men, Debabrata Kar and Debabrata Moharana bagged fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. The personality tests for the OCS examination-2020 were held last month from September 19-30.