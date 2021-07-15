Women activists observe “anti-repression day” in Manipur

IMPHAL

15 July 2021 16:10 IST

They demand withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958

Several women activists observed “anti-repression day” in Manipur on Thursday against the alleged atrocities by the security forces and demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

However in view of the COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing curfew, the functions were low key affairs.

The activists said the personnel of the 17 Assam Rifles garrisoned at Kangla, an old palace in the heart of the Imphal city, had arrested a young girl on July 11, 2004 from her house at Bamon Kampu in Imphal east district. Charged with being a member of a proscribed underground organisation, she was allegedly tortured and “gang-raped”. It was alleged she was later taken out of the camp and shot dead. One woman activist said, “The girl was in her parents’ home, helping them by weaving handloom clothes.”

Every year the women activists observe “anti-repression day” on July 15.

The official explanation was that she volunteered to take some personnel to a place where sophisticated weapons were stashed. On the way, she requested that she be allowed to answer nature’s call. It was stated that she tried to escape despite warning shouts. Shots were fired to stop her. However she was fatally hit.

The activists do not believe this. Some of them said even if she had tried to escape despite being blindfolded and handcuffed, the soldiers could have overpowered her without resorting to firing.

On July 14, 2004, 12 women activists assembled near the gate of the 17 Assam Rifles, removed their clothes and unfurled a big banner with the words, “Indian army rape us also.”

The women said it is not known if any inquiry into the “gang-rape-cum-killing” was held and guilty personnel punished. However, to mollify the womenfolk, the government lifted the AFSPA from seven Assembly constituencies in greater Imphal on August 12, 2004.

It had announced that if there is a positive response from the armed rebels, the AFSPA will be lifted from more areas. The response was that two days later, hand grenades were hurled at the Ras Lila festival at the ISKCON temple in Imphal killing six persons including a minor boy and grievously wounding many.