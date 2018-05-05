Woman’s family kill man over relationship in Bikaner

Three people, including the father of a woman, were arrested in Bikaner on Thursday for allegedly thrashing to death a 22-year-old man from another community who they believed was involved in a relationship with her, police said.

Saif Ali Khan was abducted by nearly half a dozen people, including the father and cousin brothers of the woman, on Tuesday night, they said.

He was brutally thrashed and dumped in a drain, the officials added.

Police traced the victim and admitted him to a government hospital where he died yesterday morning, an official said.

“The man was involved in a relationship with a woman. When the woman’s family came to know about the affair, they fixed her marriage elsewhere, but the man was trying to make contact with her so that they can elope” Sub Inspector of Naya Shahar Police Station Bhajan Lal said.

Bikaner SP Swai Singh Godara said the family had fixed the woman’s marriage with another man on May 12 in haste, but Khan kept pursuing the woman. The case cannot be given a communal angle as the woman’s family members were against her marrying outside their caste, the SP added.

According to police officials, a case was registered against seven persons.