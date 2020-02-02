Woman’s burnt body found in Rae Bareli district

Police in Rae Bareli are trying to identify a woman whose burnt body was found in a village in the district under mysterious circumstances.

The body was discovered close to a dhaba near Shora village in Harchandpur area of the district on Saturday evening, police said. The body was found 50-60 metres away from the main road, said Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgain.

It is not yet clear if the woman was a victim of a sexual crime.

“Prima facie it appears like the body of a woman, possibly 25-30 years of age,” the SP said, adding the police were only making guesses as of now.

Mr. Mamgain said that from the body’s condition it appeared the crime or murder was committed elsewhere and the body was dumped and burnt in Harchandpur.

The police have released a likely description of the woman to help in her identification.

Things would be clear after the post-mortem and investigation of the DNA sample, said the officer.