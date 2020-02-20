Woman who attempted self-immolation in Odisha succumbs to burns

BERHAMPUR

20 February 2020 20:28 IST

She was protesting against arrest of her son in a group clash.

Meenakshi Mishra, leader of the women’s wing of the BJD who had attempted self-immolation in front of the office of the Berhampur SP in Odisha on February 12, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. She sustained over 90% burns.

She is alleged to have taken this extreme step to protest against the arrest of her son Raja Mishra in relation to a case of group clash on January 28. At a press meet on February 10, she alleged that her son had been implicated and had threatened to commit self-immolation if the police did not provide justice to her.

On February 12, she had reached the Berhampur SP office to meet SP Pinak Mishra. As he was out of office, she had met the Addl. SP. Later she went out of the SP office and doused herself with kerosene that she had brought with her in a bottle and attempted self-immolation. The police personnel at the spot doused it. She was provided initial treatment at the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur and shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

As her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where she had been put on the ventilator since the last two days. She was declared dead on Thursday.

According to police sources, Raja Mishra had criminal record. But she alleged that he had been arrested on false charges. On January 28, a violent clash had occurred between him and some youth over parking in front of a community hall here. He was injured as the group of youths attacked him with a cricket bat. Ms. Mishra also faced attack while trying to save her son.

Five persons including Raja had been arrested in the incident.