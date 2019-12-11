Woman tries to kill self over police inaction in rape bid

A 30-year-old dancer attempted suicide here on Tuesday accusing police of inaction in a case against a man who allegedly tried to rape her. The dancer, a resident of Shahbad Markanda here, performs at weddings and other events.

The woman was rushed to a hospital by her family members where her condition was stated to be stable.

A video in which the woman alleges police inaction in the case has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the dancer alleged that the police initially refused to register her complaint and now she was being pressured by some officers to settle the matter with the accused. She has also named four police officers.

According to the woman’s husband, she approached the police on November 10, but they initially registered a case against the accused on less serious charges under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the IPC.

Shahbad Markanda Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Manhju denied allegations of inaction, saying a case has been registered. He alleged that the complainant did not appear before the magistrate for recording her statement despite many police reminders.

The accused is an owner of an orchestra group.

The woman’s husband said that she went to perform with the group on November 9 and after the programme, the accused offered her a lift in his car. On the way, the accused tried to rape the woman and thrashed her when resisted him, he said.

“She remained in the civil hospital at Shahbad Markanda for 10 days. Even after one month of the incident, the police have failed to take any action against the accused,” the woman’s husband said.

The DSP said investigation is under way.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health. Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm