Woman tied to pole in Meghalaya, panel seeks action

Viral video showed her being questioned and tied at a marketplace for allegedly pickpocketing

Viral video showed her being questioned and tied at a marketplace for allegedly pickpocketing

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) has asked the State police to take note of an incident where a woman, allegedly accused of being a pickpocketing, was tied to a pole at a marketplace.

Officials said the police in Jowai, the headquarters of the West Jaintia Hills district, have begun investigation.

The MSCW took note of a viral video showing some unidentified persons dragging the woman to a shed for questioning after which she was tied to a pole for a crowd to abuse. The video was said to be shot in Jowai.

“We have sought action since the people who took law into their hands instead of handing over the woman to the police. Such an incident is unacceptable in any civilised society,” MSCW chairperson Phidalia Toi told journalists.

She said the commission had asked the victim to lodge an FIR with the police against all who had shamed her in public. “She declined and therefore we directed the police to act on their own,” she added.

A district police official said some witnesses of the incident have been summoned for recording their statements.