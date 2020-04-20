Woman tests positive in Ghaziabad

A 25-year-old woman who gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Nandgram area of Ghaziabad on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday evening, an official release said. The baby has also been tested for the virus and the report is awaited. Both of them have been shifted to an isolation ward.

The doctor, who conducted the C-section on the woman, visited two more hospitals and conducted similar procedures on two more women. The doctor and the other medical staff have been quarantined. The woman hails from Kaila Bhatta, a densely populated area of Ghaziabad. “Seven members of her family have been quarantined,” said Dr. N.K. Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad. “The woman and the baby have been put in isolation separately. The doctor who conducted the operation told us that the women had a temperature and other flu-like symptoms. So he told the hospital to get her tested for COVID 19 after the operation,” he added.

On Sunday, three more persons tested positive in Ghaziabad.

Two New cases were also reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar.