Woman shot dead in Jaipur

Jaipur

13 September 2021 06:29 IST

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her neighbour in the Hasanpura area of Jaipur on Sunday, September 12 night.

The incident occurred at Yadav Chowk where accused Deepu, 25, opened fire at Manju from a country-made pistol.

She was rushed to SMS Hospital where she died, Sadar police station’s SHO Prithvipal Singh said.

He said the accused absconded after the incident and was being searched.