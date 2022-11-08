Other States

Woman run over by Vande Bharat train near Anand in Gujarat

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

A 54-year-old woman died after being run over by the Mumbai-bound semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express train near Anand railway station in Gujarat on Tuesday, Railway Police said.

The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track when the accident took place at 4.37 p.m., said an official here.

Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad, was apparently visiting a relative in Anand, he added.

The train was on its way to Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar Capital station.

It does not have a halt at Anand.

Further investigation was underway, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 30 flagged off the inaugural run of the train.

There have been at least three incidents of cattle dying on the track after being hit by the train in the last one month.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Gujarat
railway accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2022 7:07:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/woman-run-over-by-vande-bharat-train-near-anand-in-gujarat/article66111588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY