Woman police officer arrested for ‘glorifying terrorism’ in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Image | According to a police spokesperson, she captured a video on her phone and uploaded it on social media platforms for dissemination “with the intent of disrupting the search operation.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A woman Special Police Officer (SPO) from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested and terminated from the service for “glorifying terrorism” and “obstructing” government officials in the discharge of their duty, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Saima Akhter, a resident of Frisal area of the south Kashmir district and working as SPO, has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, he added.

He said on Wednesday, security forces launched a search operation in Karewa Mohallah in Frisal village on a specific input regarding the presence of militants there.

During the operation, the search party was obstructed by Ms. Akther, the spokesman said.

“The lady resisted the search party and turned violent and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of terrorists,” he said.

Ms. Akhter captured a video on her phone and uploaded it on social media platforms for dissemination “with the intent of disrupting the search operation”, the spokesman added.

Taking cognsance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from the service, he said.

“Regarding the incident, a case FIR No 19/2021 U/S 353 IPC, 13 UA(P) Act stands registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of case is in progress,” the spokesman said.

