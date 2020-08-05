Woman naxal killed in encounter in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh

A woman naxal was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

Police suspect at least three cadres were injured in the incident. The skirmish took place around 9:30 a.m. in the forest of Isulnaar village, about 450 kms away from Raipur, when a joint team of security forces was conducting an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The team came under fire from naxals in the forest, he said. After firing stopped, security personnel found the body of a woman cadre and a 12 bore gun from the spot, the IGP said.

Blood stains at the spot indicated that three-four naxals were injured, he said. The deceased ultra seems to be a member of PLGA (Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.11 of Maoists, he said.