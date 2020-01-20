Woman Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

A woman Naxal has been killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces led by the CRPF in the jungles of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Monday.

They said the incident took place around the Tekalgudem-Basaguda villages of the district when a team of CRPF’s 168th battalion, a unit of its 204th CoBRA battalion and state police were conducting an operation.

Body of a female Maoist wearing a uniform-like dress and three rifles have been recovered from the spot, they said.

A search of the area is ongoing, officials said.