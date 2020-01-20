Woman Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

A woman Naxal has been killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces led by the CRPF in the jungles of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Monday.
They said the incident took place around the Tekalgudem-Basaguda villages of the district when a team of CRPF’s 168th battalion, a unit of its 204th CoBRA battalion and state police were conducting an operation.
Body of a female Maoist wearing a uniform-like dress and three rifles have been recovered from the spot, they said.
A search of the area is ongoing, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.