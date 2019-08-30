Woman, mother allege police inaction in gang-rape case

A woman and her mother attempted self-immolation at the District Collectorate compounds in Unnao on Thursday accusing the police of inaction in the alleged case of her gang rape.

The woman was allegedly abducted from her house in Unnao district by three persons and gang-raped on July 19, her relatives said.

Alleging that the police were not arresting the accused, the woman and her mother reached the office of the District Magistrate and allegedly attempted self-immolation. Police personnel reached the spot in time and prevented them from harming themselves.

In a video of the incident, the woman can be seen jostling with a lady constable while other policemen try to stop her mother from pulling out unknown items from a bag apparently to immolate herself.

“It’s been a month... they only say we are going to nab the culprits,” said the woman’s mother, adding that the police were only giving assurances.

She said the accused, two of whom were running free, were threatening the family.

‘Raped in forested area’

A cousin of the woman said that they were informed about the rape late on July 19 by a lightman who was returning form work. She was raped in a forested area 2 km from the village, said the cousin.

Circle officer of Safipur Gaurav Kumar Tripathi said a case under Sections 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code has already been registered at the local police station.

Out of the three persons accused in the case, one has been arrested and sent to jail, Mr. Tripathi said. A search is on to nab the other two accused, the officer added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)