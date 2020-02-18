Woman, kin refuse to claim her husband’s body, booked

A disabled woman was booked in Aurangabad along with 10 relatives after she allegedly refused to take possession of the body of her husband, who died in a road accident, said an official on Monday. The family allegedly created a ruckus in the police station.

Arjun Rathod (30) died after his motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler on Paithan-Aurangabad Road on February 11. His wife, Devaki, refused to take the body for cremation after legal formalities later that day, said the police official.

“She said she would claim her husband’s body only after the four-wheeler driver was arrested. She also asked us to get the four-wheeler owner to pay her ₹10 lakh as compensation, which we refused as this demand was not possible for us to meet,” said MIDC Paithan police station in-charge Archana Patil said.

“Devaki and her relatives created a ruckus in the police station and attacked the staff. We booked 11 of them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code,” Ms. Patil said.

Devaki, however, has accused the police of hitting her and her relatives, and demanded that the cases against them be withdrawn.

Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil said CCTV footage would be examined, after which further action will be initiated in the case.