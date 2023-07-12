Woman killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra’s Nashik district

July 12, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Mumbai

A woman was killed and 19 persons were injured when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday, July 12, morning, an official said.

The injured have been rushed to a State-run hospital, the official said.

The incident took place around 5.45 a.m. near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the official said.

On the night of Tuesday, July 11, the MSRTC bus had come to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge, the official said.

Local residents, police and other agencies reached the spot and started rescue and search operations, he said.

One woman died, while 19 persons, including the driver and conductor of the bus, sustained injuries in the accident, the official said.

At the time of writing, sources said the district’s Guardian Minister, Dada Bhuse, was on his way to the accident spot.

