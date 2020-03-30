Woman in Nadia district assaulted by BSF: CPI(ML)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) has filed a police complaint against the Border Security Force (BSF) alleging that the Central force has “stripped and assaulted a 25-year-old woman in Nadia district.” The incident took place at Hatkhola village under the Chapra police station, CPI(ML) Nadia district secretary Subimal Sengupta said.

“Taking advantage of coronavirus-driven lockdown, the BSF tortured people,” Mr. Sengupta said. Following the incident, when the villagers staged protests, the BSF personnel resorted to lathi charge and fired in air. One of the villagers, Miajan Sha, 55, was injured.

The BSF could not be reached for its reaction.