Woman gangraped in Rajasthan’s Churu

Sikar

06 October 2020 06:36 IST

A woman was allegedly raped by four men after serving her intoxicated drink in Rajasthan’s Churu district, police said Monday. The woman had gone to fill a form for a competitive examination on September 24 when she met Vikram, who she already knew.

On the pretext of helping her in filling the application, the accused took her to a car in which three men were sitting already. They took the woman to a room where they raped her and shot a video to threaten her of dire consequences if she uttered a word, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is on, the police said

