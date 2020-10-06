Other States

Woman gangraped in Rajasthan’s Churu

A woman was allegedly raped by four men after serving her intoxicated drink in Rajasthan’s Churu district, police said Monday. The woman had gone to fill a form for a competitive examination on September 24 when she met Vikram, who she already knew.

On the pretext of helping her in filling the application, the accused took her to a car in which three men were sitting already. They took the woman to a room where they raped her and shot a video to threaten her of dire consequences if she uttered a word, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is on, the police said

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 6:36:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/woman-gangraped-in-rajasthans-churu/article32778539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story